(KMOV.com) -- You'll be able to order a new type of girl scout cookie this year. Called "Adventurefuls", it's inspired by a chocolate caramel brownie.
And this year, if you can't get out to the girl scout cookies, they will come to you. Girl Scouts USA has a partnership with DoorDash to provide a cookie delivery service.
