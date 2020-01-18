FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Local girl scouts gathered in Florissant Saturday to help World War II veteran Adolphus Watson celebrate his 101st birthday.
Watson fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
Watson’s son Byron put out a call on Facebook for 101 birthday cards to be sent to his father. The response has blown his family away, with cards and messages coming in from around the world.
“I don't know, you just have to be here to feel how happy we all are. To see dad, a World War II veteran, who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, this man has seen more history than all of us put together and he’s still here with us after 101 years. I’m a blessed man,” Byron said.
Watson served in the 351st Field Artillery Unit, an all-black unit.
"I said dad, ‘At a time when segregation was at its highest peak, and you were discriminated to a point you couldn't fight along side of the people that were fighting a war.’ I said, ‘What made you decide to go and fight a war where you weren't even given equal rights?” said Byron.
“He said, ‘Son, one of the reasons I went is you know, this is my country. Even though I knew everything was not right about it. I knew this was the only country I knew, and I wasn't about to let somebody take it.’ I think that sums up my dad being just a humble guy,” said Byron.
Byron says the family got a call and text message from as far away as Argentina to wish his dad a great birthday.
