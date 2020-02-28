ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are packing up and leaving camp.
All four of their camps will be sold for $3.4 million.
The Scouts say it costs $375,000 a year to operate each camp, and it's just too much to spend.
Proceeds from the sale will go to an activities fund.
Of the four locations there's one near Worden, another by Edwardsville and one near Effingham.
The furthest is south of St. Louis near Farmington.
The girl scouts plan to shut all four by December 31.
