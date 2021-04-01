COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. (KMTV) – Girl Scout Troop 64224 operates out of the MICAH House, a homeless shelter, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
This year, the troop hoped to sell 1,000 boxes of cookies like they did last year, but they ended up selling more than 26,000 boxes. MICAH House Child Program Specialist Kayla Terrillion credits the increase in sales to social media, which helped the troop to reach buyers across the country.
"People see that we are a homeless shelter, but we are trying to give as much normalcy as possible to our girls and to our families who are staying with us,” said Terrillion.
The troop gives the girls something to look forward to and a chance to bond with friends during a tough time.
"I have a couple girls that will stop me in the hallway and say, 'When is the next Girl Scouts?' And we have to talk about how many more sleeps they have until they have Girl Scouts," Terrillion said.
The money raised from the cookie sales will go to help the troop buy badges, supplies and everything else needed to continue providing the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.