BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East girl rescued from a burning apartment one week ago got to meet the firefighter who saved her life.
The Belleville Fire Department posted photos of the special reunion on Saturday, which occurred at the firehouse.
READ: Helmet camera shows firefighters rescuing autistic 4-year-old after lit candles lead to apartment fire in Belleville
She got the chance to check out truck 1229 and meet firefighter Matt Preston, who pulled her from under pillows as the bathroom in the apartment where she lived burned.
Firefighters say candles were left burning near flammable materials and that the apartment had no working smoke detector.
