BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East girl rescued from a burning apartment one week ago got to meet the firefighter who saved her life.

Girl meets Belleville firefighter

The Belleville Fire Department posted photos of the special reunion on Saturday, which occurred at the firehouse.

READ: Helmet camera shows firefighters rescuing autistic 4-year-old after lit candles lead to apartment fire in Belleville

She got the chance to check out truck 1229 and meet firefighter Matt Preston, who her pulled from under pillows as the bathroom in the apartment where she lived burned.

Girl meets Belleville firefighter 3

Firefighters say candles were left burning near flammable materials and that the apartment had no working smoke detector.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.