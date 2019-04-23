JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Festus teen was taken to the hospital after getting pulled into a drainage pipe while swimming in Jefferson County Monday.
The 14-year-old was swimming in the Plattin Creek when she got pulled into a drainage pipe and ejected out the other side, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bystanders then removed the girl from the water just before 6 p.m.
The teen was taken to the hospital via ambulance with minor injuries.
No other information has been released.
