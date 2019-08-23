ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child was killed and three teens were injured in a shooting near a north St. Louis high school Friday night.
Emergency crews were dispatched to Soldan High School, at 918 Union, around 8:00 p.m. Friday for reports of fights had broken out. Witnesses told News 4 the fight involved about 30 people.
The school was hosting a football jamboree.
Police were able to control the crowds when not too long after shots rang out a block north of the high school.
A St. Louis police captain said 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson is among the four shot near nearby parking lot. According to a source close to News 4, Thompson died after being transported to a local hospital.
Mark Vasquez rushed over to try to help the little girl after he heard the gunshots ring out.
"...First, I tried to see if she was responsive.. found it in her abdomen. You could see the life leaving her," Vasquez said.
14 children in St. Louis were killed due to gun violence this summer.
A 64-year-old was shot in the leg and is in critical but stable condition.
Police confirm a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times and is in stable condition. Another 16-year-old was shot in the arm and is also in stable condition.
The two teenage boys were Thompson's cousins and had attended the game with her. Thompson's father said she went to the game as a reward for good behavior.
No other information was made immediately available.
This is the second disturbance at a St. Louis area jamboree Friday. A shot was reportedly fired at Parkway North High School during a fight. Read that story here.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. You can remain by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
