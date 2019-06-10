ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 3-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in south St. Louis Sunday.
According to police, the two children were standing on a sidewalk with three other kids, ages 4, 6 and 8, and two adults in the 4600 block of Michigan Ave. around 8:30 p.m. The seven people were reportedly standing next to a vehicle, which was occupied by a 28-year-old woman, when a white four-door vehicle drove by and someone inside the car starting shooting.
According to a woman who said she was the grandmother of the victims, a 6-year-old girl was shot in the back. Witnesses told News 4 the father of a 3-year-old performed CPR on his daughter.
The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital and later identified as Kenndei Powell, of the 4600 block of Michigan.
The 6-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
No one else was injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
