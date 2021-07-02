NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 7-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in north St. Louis City Friday evening.

4 children shot in St. Louis in 8 hours Four children were shot in the City of St. Louis in an eight-hour time span.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of W. Evans, which is in the Vandeventer neighborhood, just after 5:30 p.m. The child suffered a graze wound to her arm and was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

The 7-year-old is the fifth child shot in St. Louis City in a little more than 24 hours.