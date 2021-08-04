WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Webster Groves are investigating a suspicious incident that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Police said a juvenile female was walking on Garden Avenue when a car drove past her and the driver yelled something at her. The girl then turned onto Cottage Avenue, and the car continued following her. The car then allegedly passed her two more times before the girl reached her house.
The girl estimated the car followed her for about 10 minutes. Police said the driver never attempted to physically force the juvenile into the car.
The girl told officers she took a short video with her phone of the driver and car. Police released an image from the video and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 314-645-3000.
