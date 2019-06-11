ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 11-year-old girl died after being shot in north St. Louis late Monday night.
Police were called to the 1500 block of North 20th Street around 11:40 p.m. When they arrived, Charnija Keys, who reportedly lived nearby, was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Keys was taken the hospital and pronounced dead.
The Child Abuse Unit and Homicide Investigative Unit were called to the scene. Police have classified the fatal shooting as ‘suspicious.’
The investigation is ongoing.
