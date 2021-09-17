Girl defies doctor's diagnoses, doesn't get leg amputated thanks to Shriners Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A hospital changing thousands of kids' lives every year: Shriners Hospitals for Children provides world-class care for kids around the nation.
One little girl from Indiana is defying a doctor's diagnosis. Camille was diagnosed with a limb length discrepancy at birth. Her family was told she would likely have to have her leg amputated. Then, the family heard about Shriners.
"Our first day when we walked though those doors at Shriners Hospital St. Louis, they made us feel exactly at home," Camille's mom Shantay Blackman said. "Just reassured us that they would give our daughter the best treatment that they could provide for her.
"And they truly have," Camille's dad Bryan Blackman continued. "From the nurses all the way to the doctors, even the housekeeping staff."
Camille's leg length difference was 3"5' and after the first lengthening procedure last July, the difference is down to only an inch and a half.
"In the next couple of years, she will have to have more procedures to help with lengthening her left leg," Shantay Blackman said.
One day soon, she'll be able to walk on her own two feet without any assistance, all thanks to Shriners.
"Those people are amazing for what they have done," Bryan Blackman said. "And not just Camille and the surgeries, even just how they treated us as a family."
Click on this link if you want to help Shriners treat kids like Camille.
