ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 14-year-old girl who crashed her mother's car in North St. Louis on Sunday was shot after running from the scene, police said.
Police said the girl got into an accident around 8:00 p.m. Sunday and then ran from the scene to the area of Thekla and Oriole. While running, the driver of the other vehicle in the collision chased the girl, police said, and fired a shot at her.
The girl was struck in the hand and is expected to be okay.
No other information was released.
