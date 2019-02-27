FAYETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A girl is breaking down barriers on the football field and she will do it from a college in Missouri.
Toni Harris recently committed to play football for Central Methodist University, which is located in Fayette, Mo.
Harris signed as a safety and will be the first female non-kicker to sign a letter of intent to play college football.
