JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A girl and her adult neighbor were found in a wooded area in Jefferson County following a large search Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said the 8-year-old ran off from her babysitter at George Winter Park near Meramec River. The neighbor then reportedly chased after the girl.
The duo was found alive overnight following a large search. The sheriff’s office has not released further information regarding the incident, including the condition of the girl and adult neighbor.
The name of both missing people has not been released yet.
Sunday night, the sheriff's office said there was currently no evidence of a crime.
