CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot overnight in Cahokia.
Police said the shooting happened at a home in the 1600 block of Andrews Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Friday. According to authorities, the girl may have accidentally shot herself in the chest.
The girl was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital. No other information regarding her condition has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.
