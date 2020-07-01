ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 7-year-old was injured in a late-night north St. Louis shooting.
The girl was shot in the leg in the 6000 block of Shulte just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her condition has not been released.
Police said they are currently investigating the circumstances which led up to the shooting.
No additional details have been released.
