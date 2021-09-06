SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head in South City Monday evening, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Oregon, which is in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The child was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital.
Other information was not immediately known. News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.