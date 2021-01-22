ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gioia's Deli announced a line of frozen pizzas will soon be available at Schnucks stores.
The deli said they started making frozen pizzas during the pandemic as a way to keep their crew working.
The frozen pizzas were such a big hit and they sold over 1,000 pizzas every month.
LISTEN: Meet St. Louis | Episode 43: Gioia's Deli
3 varieties of Gioia’s frozen pizzas will exclusively featured in select Schnucks stores and sold at both Gioia's locations in early Februay:
The Original- Gioia’s Famous Hot Salami and cheese
The Big Italian- Gioia’s Famous Hot Salami, Pepperoni and cheese
The Hot Salami on Gioia’s Garlic Cheese Crust- This is the same sauce Gioia’s uses on its popular garlic cheese bread
Gioia's hot salami sandwich was also named the "Best Sandwich in Missouri" by by Food and Wine Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.