ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis staple, Gioia's Deli, was recognized for its famous homemade hot salami sandwich.
The sandwich was named the "Best Sandwich in Missouri" by Food and Wine Magazine (which is published by KMOV's parent company, Meredith Corporation) and covers all 50 states.
“It is such an honor to be featured in Food and Wine with sandwich giants such as Katz’s Deli in NYC and Central Grocery and Deli in New Orleans. It makes me so proud to carry on the 103 year old tradition of serving St. Louis’ favorite sandwich, the Hot Salami, since 1918” said owner Alex Donley.
Gioia’s Deli is owned and operated by Alex and Amanda Donley. In 1918, Challie Gioia opened Gioia’s Deli at the corner of Macklind and Daggett on The Hill. In 2017, Gioia’s Deli won James Beard's American Classic Award.
