(KMOV.com) -- Gillette has recalled its Venus "Simply3" disposable razors because the misaligned blades could cause users to cut themselves.
The recall includes pink, purple and yellow razors sold as Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and Daisy 12 + 1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.
Around 87,000 units are being recalled.
Anyone who purchased the razors can return for a replacement voucher.
Read more on the recall here.
