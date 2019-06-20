ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All over social media we see photos of food but those pictures can also make a difference.
A Washington University graduate has taken this trend and made it matter.
The idea is simple: take a picture and gift a meal -- that’s where the app got its name.
Andrew Glantz is the CEO of GiftAMeal, he came up with the app while he was a student at WashU. He and a fellow intern developed the idea over lunch.
"We found a lot of people want to support businesses that support the community, and that restaurant owners were struggling to drive traffic into the doors so we combined this concepts into GiftAMeal," Glantz said.
Since 2015, GiftAMeal has been making it easy to be trendy and giving.
"So each time someone snaps a photo at one of our participating restaurants, we make a donation to a local food bank -- Operation Food Search."
Operation Food Search, then, distributes food to more than 300 community pantries. So far, GiftAMeal has provided more than 250,000 meals to those in need.
The food banks get a bonus when you share your restaurant pictures on social media.
"When you take a photo on GiftAMeal if goes on your profile to provide one meal. It then gives you the option to share on Facebook or Instagram to give a second and third meal."
In the St. Louis area, there are 130 restaurants where you can eat and giveback, like the Chocolate Pig, which has had a hand in donated more than 600 meals.
"The reaction's been great, I think everyone who comes in here also likes to give back," Karissa Willard Marketing and Social Media Coordinator for Chocolate Pig said.
There are also a few participating restaurants in the Chicago and Detroit areas. Glantz said in the coming years he's hoping to spread GiftAMeal nationwide.
"To be able to do something that's positive to be able to support local businesses, while also making a big impact is something that's been really special for me," he said.
The restaurants pay a monthly subscription to be featured on the app; it is free for customers to use though.
You can donate a meal just by downloading GiftAMeal in your phones app store.
