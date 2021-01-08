(CBS Newspath) -- A giant sinkhole opened up on Friday in the parking lot of a Naples hospital, forcing the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering coronavirus patients because the electricity was cut.
Operations at the hospital of the Sea weren't affected and firefighters said it didn't appear anyone was injured.
A few cars were consumed by the implosion, which occurred in the hospital's otherwise empty visitors' parking lot.
The local hospital district said the 20-meter (yards) deep, 2,000-square-metre sinkhole opened up at dawn.
The cause was being investigated.
News reports quoted the regional governor as saying the COVID-19 residence would reopen within days after the electricity and water service was restored.
