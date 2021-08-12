ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six Flags St. Louis is hiring performers for Fright Fest!
Anyone hired before Oct. 11 that stays employed through Halloween is eligible to earn a bonus of 10% total wages earned until Sept. 26 and 15% of total wages from Sept. 27 through Oct. 31.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old. Text SCARE to 220-MONSTER to apply.
