ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With snow and ice in the forecast for Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is asking people to consider working from home.
In a Monday morning press conference, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said overnight crews kept up with the freezing drizzle, and roads are in overall good shape ahead of the morning commute. He stressed that roads could be wet, which would create slick spots so drivers should be careful.
Snow accumulations ranging from 1" to 2" per hour are possible between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, according to Sally Johnson with the National Weather Service (NWS).
“Getting to work may be okay, getting home is going to be a challenge,” Johnson said Monday morning.
“If people could work from home that’s a good option because we could have some snow coming in this afternoon,” Becker said.
MoDOT is also warning about refreezing roads. They are asking drivers to take their time and be cautious on the roads.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C responded to 489 calls for service, 124 stranded motorists, 189 crashes, 25 crashes with injuries and 4 fatal crashes in the St. Louis area on Sunday.
As of early Monday, the MSHP Troop C had received 16 calls for service.
In early November, the News 4 viewing area received their first burst of snowfall, keeping first responders busy. Becker said they weren't expecting the last burst of snow that came through
"If we would have known that was coming through we would have put heavier treatment down to get a little bit ahead of it," Becker said. "But, we didn't see that much coming down, it had been light snow all day. We were able to manage it, but that got away from us."
The agency is urging drivers to check road conditions using their Traveler Information Map and allow extra time during the commute.
