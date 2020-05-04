ARNOLD, Mo. (KMVO.com) -- Demand is very high right now for an appointment at a hair salon or a barber shop. One place in Arnold is busy but for social distancing guidelines, will limit the number of customers and that means not all of the hair stylists are back full-time.
And this will be the new normal at Karma Hair and Nails.
"We're all very excited to be back open and get back to what our normal life is," owner Sabrina Head said. "We're trying to do everything we can to make people feel comfortable and safe when they come in and prevent the spread. We want to be able to stay open."
There are 12 stylists who work at this salon but to keep them and the customers separated, only five are working at a time. Clients stay outside until a customer leaves and they're called in and their temperature is taken.
Some are excited to finally be able to get a haircut.
"This is three months, two and a half months growth and it's been very depressing," customer Anntonoitte Foulk said. "I'v been in the house three months."
