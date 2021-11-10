Get your loved ones a holiday box full of products made in Missouri

ST. LOUS (KMOV.com) -- You can give your loved ones a box full of products made in Missouri this holiday season.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is making it easy to shop this season and support local businesses through Missouri Grown holiday boxes. The items in the box are locally made at business from all across Missouri.
You can choose to send the box directly to your friends and family, too! Each box will include the following:
- Complete Your Meat BBQ Sauce from The Slabs in Raytown, Mo.
- Pork stick from Circle B Ranch in Rogersville, Mo.
- Beef stick from Salmon Enterprises in Appleton City, Mo.
- Jam/Jelly from Persimmon Hill Farm Gourmet Foods in Lampe, Mo.
- Missouri Cinnamon Creamed Honey from Honeysuckle Acres in Henley, Mo.
- Gourmet Garlic from Ellbee’s Garlic Seasonings in Wentzville, Mo.
- Dip mix from Mama Jane’s Designs & Creations in Brookfield, Mo.
- Fancy Pecan Pieces from Missouri Northern Pecan Growers in Nevada, Mo.
- Bar of soap from Blue Mound Soap Company in Cowgill, Mo.
- Missouri Grown chocolate bar from Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company in St. Louis, Mo.
You can learn more and make a purchase at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.