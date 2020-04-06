ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some News 4 viewers have said they believe now is the time to have a family plan in case someone in your home starts showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Families are also encouraged to have discussions about which room a family member would stay in the home if they start to show symptoms.
Decisions like, which bathroom they would use and how their meals would be delivered to them.
Ready.gov has a basic disaster supplies kit which addresses things like tornadoes or earthquakes but we pulled some things off it and ran that list past healthcare professionals.
They said bring a list of prescription medications, eye glasses, copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records just in case.
SSM Health says it's also important for patients to stay in touch with loved ones via phone or technology when isolated.
