ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis wants to be the city to break the World's Largest Dance Class record. In order to accomplish the feat, more than 600 people need to participate.
The Missouri History Museum will be hosting the dance class on Saturday, May 4, 2019. They are hosting this potential record breaking event to commemorate the closing of the exhibit "Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage."
The dance class will be taught by Muny choreographer Michael Baxter.
The Muny history exhibit closes on Sunday, June 2, so the dance class marks one month left to go see the vibrant exhibit that gives visitors a "backstage experience" of the Muny. As the exhibit closes, it will also mark the start of the Muny's 101st season.
Dancers of all ages and abilities can register for the class. The class will be about 45 minutes in length and take place, rain or shine, on the front lawn of the Missouri History Museum.
Tickets are $7 to participate and include and commemorative t-shirt.
Participants must register in advance and you are encouraged to sign up as a group or team, but are more than welcome to participate individually.
Event check in begins at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event, and the class begins at 9 a.m.
To register for the World's Largest Dance Class, click here.
