ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Saint Louis University is searching for healthy adults between the age of 18 and 49 years old for a clinical trial surrounding the influenza virus.
The clinical trial will focus on how levels of pre-existing influenza antibodies impacts several factors of the volunteer's flu symptoms. Researchers will study the timing, magnitude and duration following the exposure to the virus.
“These trials provide a powerful tool to study many aspects of influenza disease progression and also can help to efficiently assess new treatments and vaccine candidates," said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.
Volunteers will receive a nasal spray containing a strain of the virus to take and be quarantined for at least 10 days under controlled conditions at the university.
Each participant will receive up to $3,310 for taking part in the trial.
