ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Marcus Theatres’ Kids Dream Film Series will let you see recent animated favorites for $3 on select weekends.
The films will be shown at select Marcus Theatres at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from March 2 to April 14. Free tickets are available for the film series through American Family Insurance.
In addition to $3 tickets, popcorn and fountain drinks cost $2.75 each during the Kids Dream Film Series events.
The seven St. Louis area locations that are taking place in the film series are the O’Fallon, Illinois Cinema, Arnold Cinema, Chesterfield Cinema, Mid Rivers Cinema, Ronnie’s Cinema, St. Charles Cinema and Town Square Cinema.
Below is the schedule for the film series:
- March 2 - 3: Smallfoot
- March 9 - 10: Ferdinand
- March 16 - 17: Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
- March 23 - 24: Trolls
- March 30 - 31: House With a Clock In Its Walls
- April 6 - 7: Sing
- April 13 - 14: The Grinch
Click here for more details or to find out how to snag your free tickets.
