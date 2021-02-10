ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can visit the Missouri Botanical Garden for free this week!
Visitors can use the code “CHILLY21” for free admission to the garden, which includes access to the tropical Climatron, on Thursday and Friday. The code is only available for tickets purchased online the same day you’re visiting.
The Climatron is 85 degrees daily and is designed to make visitors feel like they are in a tropical escape without ever leaving the metro area. The building is also home to wild-collected orchids and rare plants.
Click here to reserve your free ticket now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.