BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – You can get into the holiday spirit with the help of the the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales.
Warm Springs Ranch at 25270 State Highway 98 in Boonville, Missouri will have holiday lights on Thursdays though Sundays from 5-8 p.m. from Nov. 29 through Dec. 29. The ranch will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Ranch is offering a Winter Wonderstall package new for 2019 that includes a private, official Budweiser Clydesdales stall decked out in holiday décor for groups of up to 10 people. The VIP package also includes a one-on-one time with a Clydesdale, a private tour of the Ranch and a choice of two food options along with a selection of Anheuser-Busch products for guests 21 and up.
Anyone wanting to visit the holiday lights must make an advanced reservation. Click here for more details or to reserve a spot.
