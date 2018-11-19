ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Major Brands, Inc. is giving away free rides home on Thanksgiving Eve, the biggest bar night of the year.
The Missouri-owned premium spirits distributor is offering 1,000 free rides home through Lyft in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Major Brands, Inc. will post a code on its Facebook and Instagram pages that will be redeemable for up to a $25 ride credit. The credit can be used between 4 p.m. on Nov. 21 and 2 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
