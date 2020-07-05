ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least 18 people were shot since Friday afternoon in St. Louis City and six of those victims died. One murder happened as a baseball game was taking place at a school in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Parents and their children playing at St. Mary's High School heard the situation unfold and their reaction was caught on camera. You can hear gunshots and then someone saying "get down guys. Everybody down."
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim. John Young III, 42, was a few blocks away from the game near Spring and Neosho.
[READ: 6 killed, 12 others shot in St. Louis City during Fourth of July weekend]
A 30-year-old man was in an argument with Young when he pulled his gun and shot Young.
Young was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Officers took the 30-year-old into custody.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.