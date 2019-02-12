ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals are reporting for Spring Training and they are celebrating with a flash ticket sale.
On Feb. 12 fans can purchase tickets for any Monday – Thursday games (excluding Opening Day) for just $5.
Each ticket purchased will be pre-loaded with $5 in Cards Cash. Cards Cash can be used towards concessions or merchandise inside Bush Stadium.
Fans can purchase up to eight tickets per person, per game. Games available in this special include matchups with Clubs, Dodgers, Brewers, Athletics, Royals and more.
Tickets will be available at cardinals.com or via phone at 314.345.9000. This special ticket flash sale will only be available from 10AM - 10PM CT on Tuesday, February 12.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.