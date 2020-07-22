(KMOV.com) -- A documentary production company has taken still photos captured by NASA's Martian rovers and spliced them together to make it look like the camera is panning.
The 10 minute video posted to YouTube gives you an unique view at Mars.
According to ElderFox Documentaries, which put together the video, says the reason we don't have video from Mars is that the rate at which the rovers can send data back to earth is the biggest challenge.
NASA's Curiosity Mars rover is on its summer trip.
