Mars rover

The goosebump-like textures in the center of this image were formed by water billions of years ago. NASA's Curiosity Mars rover discovered them as it crested the slope of the Greenheugh Pediment on February 24, 2020

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

(KMOV.com) -- A documentary production company has taken still photos captured by NASA's Martian rovers and spliced them together to make it look like the camera is panning. 

The 10 minute video posted to YouTube gives you an unique view at Mars. 

According to ElderFox Documentaries, which put together the video, says the reason we don't have video from Mars is that the rate at which the rovers can send data back to earth is the biggest challenge.

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover is on its summer trip. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.