ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP on Tuesday.
The annual Free Pancake Day will take place on Feb. 25 at participating locations. The dine-in only deal is limited to one short stack per person.
In addition to getting a free stack of pancakes, customers can be entered to win one of 250,000 prizes, which include IHOP-branded bicycles, scooters and jackets. A grand prize winner will get free pancakes for life.
During the event, customers are encouraged to donate to IHOP’s charity partners – which include Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
To find a participating location near you, visit IHOP's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.