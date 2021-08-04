ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You can get a COVID-19 vaccine shot and a free beer on Thursday.
Urban Chestnut is hosting its own vaccine event on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Grove location. Goldsmith Pharmacy will be giving out the shots. anyone who gets one will also get a "Free Zwickel" ticket redeemable at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.