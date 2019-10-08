MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – You can get a flu shot without getting out of your car Tuesday in Macoupin County.
The county’s public health department will host a drive-thru flu shot event at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 8.
A maximum of four people can be in the car to receive the flu shots. Each person receiving a flu shot must be sitting next to a door or window so nurses can reach them.
Transportation to the fairgrounds will be provided by Macoupin County Public Transportation for those who cannot transport themselves. If you’re in need of a ride call 1-877-600-070 or 217-839-4130 to arrange one.
Those attending the clinic must have their insurance card with them if they want insurance to be billed. The out-of-pocket cost for the vaccination is $30. Attendees are also asked to fill out paperwork ahead of time. Click here to access the paperwork.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends a flu shot for anyone six months or older.
