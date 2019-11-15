GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- You can now get a birds eye view of Grafton with the new Grafton SkyTour, which officially launched on Friday.
You can grab a ride in enclosed gondolas to get an incredible view of the area.
The tram shuttles rides from the bottom of town near the river and Grove Memorial Park to the top of the bluff at Aerie's Resort and Winery.
The SkyTour is open all year round and is $10 per person for one ride, or $29 for rides for the whole year. You can find more information here or you can call 618-786-8439
