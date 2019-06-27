ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A former exchange student from Germany sent a letter to the St. Louis County Police Department reminiscing about his 1998 visit.
The letter, which was shared by the department on their Facebook page, mentions his host family’s mom arranging a visit to the station in Fenton and a drive-along with an officer. The student was attending Rockwood Summit High School at the time and wrote that he was interested in police work.
The touching letter mentions how great the experience was for him because the officers were ‘friendly and patient’ and that, at the time, it was unheard of to participate in a ride-along in Germany.
The letter writer shared a photo from the visit to the police department. He also said he is currently a captain of a full-time mobile special response team in Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.