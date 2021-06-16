ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More progress is being made on the new MLS stadium in St. Louis every day and St. Louis City SC added a new name to its roster.
The club named Gerard Craft as St. Louis City SC’s “Flavor Officer”. Craft is a James Beard award-winning chef and restaurateur behind restaurants Pastaria and the Cinder House.
He will help craft the stadium’s menu, but he still needs fans’ help. Craft says they’re lookin at every kind of food, from Bosnian, African, Mexican, Asian and South American.
The club is asking for public submissions, from local restaurants, dishes and treats. To submit your favorite restaurant in St. Louis City, click here.
