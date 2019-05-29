ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you ever wanted to go on a double date with George and Amal Clooney, you’ll now have a chance.
Through Omaze.com, a fundraising site for nonprofits, foundations, and charities, the Clooneys are giving away a double date experience with them at their home on Lake Como in Italy.
The winner (and a companion of their choosing) will be flown out to Italy and put up in a 4-star hotel.
Then they’ll join the Clooneys for lunch, taking a photo together while drinking prosecco and eating charcuterie and cheeses.
Clooney extended the invitation in a humorous video with the post, saying, “That’s right. To benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice, we’re inviting you and a guest to go on a double date with Amal, a world-renowned human rights lawyer, law school professor, and a leading thinker on the concept of justice throughout the world, and me… an actor.”
