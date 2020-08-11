WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- General Motors' Wentzville plant is looking to hire 200 temporary production team members.
According to a press release, the employees will help support production of the award-winning Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups and the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans.
These are temporary positions working as a direct employee of General Motors.
Position details:
• Candidates must be willing and able to work any shift
• Current openings are part-time positions
• Typical work week consists of 16-32 hours
• Production Saturdays may be required as part of a typical schedule
• Wage is $16.67 per hour
• Holiday pay and health care options after 90 days
• No prior experience necessary
For more information or to apply, visit here and search “Wentzville”.
Although the current openings are temporary, when GM does hire full-time permanent employees, temporary employees are typically considered per the terms of the UAW/GM national labor agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.