ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A general manager was shot in the face at an auto shop in St. Ann Friday morning.
Officials told News 4 the general manager was shot in the face at the T&R Pit Stop at St. Charles Rock Road and Geraldine Avenue just after 9 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to police, at least one car was stolen from the property. Three cars on the property sustained bullet damage.
One other person was working at the time of the shooting.
St. Ann police said they believe the shooting is drug related. Narcotics investigators have been previously called to the location.
Information regarding possible suspects has not been made available.
News 4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is released.
