ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – CBS This Morning Anchor Gayle King responded to backlash following her interview with Lisa Leslie.
In the interview, King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s rape charge.
“It's been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?” King asked.
Leslie responded to the question by stating, “It’s not complicated for me at all.”
King followed up with other questions about the case, and Leslie reiterated she didn’t believe that Bryant assaulted anyone because that was not the type of person he was.
Some people online, including rapper 50 Cent, called King’s questions disrespectful, but she said they were taken out of context.
"During the course of the interview I asked follow up questions because I wanted to make sure her position and perspective were very clear," King said in a video posted online. "The salacious part, when taken out of context and put up online for people who didn't see the whole interview, is very upsetting to me, and that’s something I'm gonna have to deal with, with them"
In the Instagram video, King said she wanted viewers to hear where she was coming from and how she was feeling. She also said there was no disrespect intended.
