ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Country singer and songwriter Eric Church will stop in St. Louis to perform his classic hits next year.
In part of his The Gather Again Tour, Church will hit the stage on March 12, 2022. Fans can purchase tickets at 10 a.m. on May 7 online.
"We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again," the Nashville native said announcing that his tour will kick off this fall. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m.
If you can't make the St. Louis tour date, here's the full list of dates:
- Sept. 17, 2021 Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky.
- Sept. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio
- Sept. 24, 2021 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, Ohio
- Sept. 25, 2021 KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.
- Oct. 1, 2021 Alerus Center Grand Forks, N.D.
- Oct. 2, 2021 Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Oct. 8, 2021 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Oct. 9, 2021 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
- Oct. 15, 2021 Ball Arena Denver, Colo.
- Oct. 22, 2021 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Alberta
- Oct. 23, 2021 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Oct. 29, 2021 Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia
- Oct. 30, 2021 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Wash.
- Nov. 12, 2021 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.
- Nov. 13, 2021 Ford Center Evansville, Ind.
- Dec. 3, 2021 SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H.
- Dec. 4, 2021 UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.
- Dec. 10, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.
- Dec. 11, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.
- Dec. 17, 2021 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.
- Dec. 18, 2021 Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.
- Jan. 7, 2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, Neb.
- Jan. 8, 2022 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D.
- Jan. 14, 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario
- Jan. 15, 2022 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario
- Jan. 21, 2022 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.
- Jan. 22, 2022 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Mich.
- Feb. 4, 2022 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.
- Feb. 5, 2022 Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.
- Feb. 11, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.
- Feb. 12, 2022 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa
- Feb. 18, 2022 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.
- Feb 19, 2022 BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.
- Feb. 25, 2022 Hampton Coliseum Hampton, Va.
- Feb. 26, 2022 Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C.
- March 4, 2022 Amway Center Orlando, Fla.
- March 5, 2022 Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.
- March 11, 2022 United Center Chicago, Ill.
- March 12, 2022 Enterprise Center St. Louis, Mo.
- March 18, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.
- March 19, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.
- March 25, 2022 Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, Ala.
- March 26, 2022 Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.
- April 1, 2022 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas
- April 2, 2022 AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas
- April 8, 2022 Toyota Center Houston, Texas
- April 9, 2022 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
- April 15, 2022 Moda Center Portland, Ore.
- April 16, 2022 Spokane Arena Spokane, Wash.
- April 29, 2022 ExtraMile Arena Boise, Idaho
- April 30, 2022 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
- May 6, 2022 Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif.
- May 7, 2022 STAPLES Center Los Angeles, Calif.
- May 11, 2022 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.
- May 13, 2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.
- May 14, 2022 Gila River Arena Glendale, Ariz.
- May 20, 2022 Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.