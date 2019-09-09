ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday, the Gateway to Innovation Conference announced an investment in the future of the St. Louis area.
The organization donated more than $300,000 in scholarships and endowments for technology programs.
The annual event gives 100 percent of proceeds back into the community every year.
Since the Gateway to Innovation Conference began back in 2006. The organization has given back more than $2 million into the St. Louis community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.